Spaceswap Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $49,013.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00070795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00404668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00221205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00034122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.37 or 0.00955492 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

