Spark Networks SE Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Spark Networks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of LOV opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a market cap of $7.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $30,783.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,229 shares of company stock worth $2,003,293. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

