SparkPoint Market Capitalization Tops $55.51 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $55.51 million and $3.12 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00075615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00017830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $479.94 or 0.01193421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.50 or 0.09868074 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SRK is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,059,500,638 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

