SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Bought by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,855 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 1.19% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $51,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,842,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.08. 8,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,635. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $92.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.37.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.