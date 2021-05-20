SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Increased by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,536 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $29,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.94. 537,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,357,767. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

