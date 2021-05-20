SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Raised by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD. owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $19,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,857,000. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 44,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

