SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $12,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,549,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,593,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $487.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $492.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $305.68 and a 12 month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.