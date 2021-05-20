SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Trimmed by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.8% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $487.14. The company had a trading volume of 41,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,081. The company’s 50-day moving average is $492.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $305.68 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

