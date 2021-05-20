Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 308 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spectrum Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 72,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,210,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $237,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,271.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,267.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1,975.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

