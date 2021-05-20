Spectrum Market Cap Tops $34,252.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $34,252.00 and $5,691.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 44% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.86 or 0.00525206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000574 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

