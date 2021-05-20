Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Posted by on May 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,229. The firm has a market cap of $550.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $51,990.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $145,129.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,641.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,009 shares of company stock valued at $383,573. 5.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.