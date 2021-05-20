Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,229. The firm has a market cap of $550.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $51,990.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $145,129.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,641.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,009 shares of company stock valued at $383,573. 5.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.