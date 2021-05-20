Spiking (SPIKE) Price Up 9% This Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Spiking has a total market cap of $719,944.21 and approximately $94.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00075739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00017816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $481.06 or 0.01183324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00058781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.22 or 0.09859526 BTC.

Spiking Profile

SPIKE is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

