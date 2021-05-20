Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOY shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$41.53 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$17.10 and a 52-week high of C$47.78. The stock has a market cap of C$4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.76.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

