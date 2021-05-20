SPINDLE 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,918.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 46.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $257,072.67 and approximately $2,918.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,223.61 or 1.00941052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00040836 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.49 or 0.01347093 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.69 or 0.00556264 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.61 or 0.00348099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007971 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00135525 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005209 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

