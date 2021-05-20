Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a £122.85 ($160.50) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £103.59 ($135.33).

SPX stock traded up GBX 310 ($4.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching £122.50 ($160.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £119.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £115.12. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 9,316 ($121.71) and a 1 year high of £123.60 ($161.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

