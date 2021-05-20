Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 142.57 ($1.86).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Spire Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

SPI opened at GBX 191.39 ($2.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £767.64 million and a PE ratio of -3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 184.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.90. Spire Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 209.50 ($2.74).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.