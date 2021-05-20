SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.060-3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

NYSE:SPXC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.14. The stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,894. SPX has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

