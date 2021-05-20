Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $31,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,350,577 shares of company stock worth $319,803,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square stock opened at $200.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.36. The company has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.