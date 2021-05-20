SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.31.

SSR Mining stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 517,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,608. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$17.29 and a 52-week high of C$33.69. The firm has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.88.

In related news, Director Mike Arthur E. Anglin acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,389.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$818,347.20.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

