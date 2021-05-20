SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Raised to C$36.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.07.

SSRM stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 149,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,334. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$17.29 and a 52 week high of C$33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.88.

In related news, Director Mike Arthur E. Anglin purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.60 per share, with a total value of C$167,389.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$818,347.20.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

