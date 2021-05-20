St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,198.23

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,198.23 ($15.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,354 ($17.69). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,337.50 ($17.47), with a volume of 598,659 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STJ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,058.57 ($13.83).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,337.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,198.23. The firm has a market cap of £7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.49 ($0.50) per share. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total value of £3,227,050 ($4,216,161.48). Also, insider Andrew Croft purchased 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of £8,991.57 ($11,747.54). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,987 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,157 and have sold 304,252 shares valued at $357,128,547.

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

