St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $399.98

Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 399.98 ($5.23) and traded as high as GBX 535 ($6.99). St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at GBX 534 ($6.98), with a volume of 331,749 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Liberum Capital cut shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 447.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 399.98.

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

