St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $399.98

Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 399.98 ($5.23) and traded as high as GBX 535 ($6.99). St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at GBX 534 ($6.98), with a volume of 331,749 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Liberum Capital cut shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

Get St. Modwen Properties alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 447.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 399.98.

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for St. Modwen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Modwen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.