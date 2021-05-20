Stacks (STX) Price Tops $1.05 on Exchanges

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 20th. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $25.18 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002519 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00072266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.01 or 0.00451015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.00204859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00026134 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,308,741 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

