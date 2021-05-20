Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

