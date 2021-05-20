Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of SCBFF opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.