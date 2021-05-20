Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 16,555 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $39,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $262.42 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.63. The company has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.76.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

