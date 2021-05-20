Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 93,211 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,211 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of Global Payments worth $38,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,145 shares of company stock worth $23,132,722 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $194.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 115.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.05 and a 200 day moving average of $199.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

