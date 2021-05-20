Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 9,401 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of Ecolab worth $38,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $213.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.53.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

