Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,652 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 1.35% of Dorman Products worth $44,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products stock opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $62.41 and a one year high of $113.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.49.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

