Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 165,516 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,698 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,516 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.51% of Performance Food Group worth $39,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,798 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,663,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,780,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFGC opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

