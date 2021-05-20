Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 7,184 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 2.29% of Addus HomeCare worth $38,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 353.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $248,047.92. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51. Insiders sold a total of 12,432 shares of company stock worth $1,281,818 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADUS opened at $95.14 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.11 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.93.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

