Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,902 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.26% of Huazhu Group worth $45,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 413,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after buying an additional 75,037 shares during the last quarter.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

