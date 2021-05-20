Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 15,322 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.09% of Las Vegas Sands worth $39,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,163,177,000 after buying an additional 583,234 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $393,316,000 after purchasing an additional 913,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $320,284,000 after purchasing an additional 757,258 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.