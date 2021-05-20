Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,863 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.40% of LCI Industries worth $46,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,763. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $137.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.31. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $91.16 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

