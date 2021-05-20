Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,977 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.58% of J & J Snack Foods worth $47,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

JJSF opened at $168.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.69. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $174.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.12 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

