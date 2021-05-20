Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $43.34 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,341 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $43,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 492.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 215,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 178,747 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $73.55 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $134.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

