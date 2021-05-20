Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $43.64 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,012 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.82% of Fox Factory worth $43,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $155.74 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.34.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

