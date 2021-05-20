Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $45.57 Million Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 126,387 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.04% of Workiva worth $45,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Workiva by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after purchasing an additional 802,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,844,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 1,223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 312,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,065,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,816,301.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,428,883.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,238,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WK opened at $88.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

