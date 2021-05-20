Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $47.12 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,239 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.18% of AvalonBay Communities worth $47,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVB opened at $196.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.31 and its 200 day moving average is $174.87. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $199.81.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.63.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

