Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,779 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $41,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.15. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

