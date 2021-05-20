Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,199 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.05% of Crown Castle International worth $38,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $737,258 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $181.85 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $189.59. The company has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.60.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

