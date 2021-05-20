Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 376,551 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 376,551 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.69% of Glacier Bancorp worth $37,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of GBCI opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

