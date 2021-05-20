Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 396,788 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,703,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 396,788 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.36% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $42,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $7,864,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 274,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 72,486 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander-Chile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of BSAC opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.9285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

