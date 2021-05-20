Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 47,042 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,042 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 2.58% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $45,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,716,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after buying an additional 27,429 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 54,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 54,638 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day moving average is $103.78.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total value of $55,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $110,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,985. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

