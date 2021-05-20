Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 70,783 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,783 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.96% of Rapid7 worth $39,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD stock opened at $78.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03. Insiders have sold a total of 17,457 shares of company stock worth $1,450,547 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.