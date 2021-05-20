Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 989,518 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923,673 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 989,518 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.05% of The Walt Disney worth $170,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $1,585,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 42,416 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.3% in the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 21,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $26,681,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 17.6% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.56. The stock has a market cap of $307.55 billion, a PE ratio of -106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

