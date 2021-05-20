Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $53,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT opened at $236.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.88. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.47 and a 52 week high of $245.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

