Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Standard Motor Products reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Standard Motor Products.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

SMP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.25. 758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.