Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,145 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $109.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31. The company has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 142.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

