Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.85. The stock had a trading volume of 124,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,739. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.31. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

