State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 6,107 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Verint Systems worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $451,036.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $44.87 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $351.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

